SmackDown airs tonight (Feb. 10) with a live show from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. This is the second SmackDown episode during the three week build towards Elimination Chamber, which takes place on Feb. 18.

There is a very easy solution to the Jey Uso problem

The Usos are scheduled to defend the SmackDown tag team titles tonight against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The glaring problem with this title match is that The Bloodline hasn’t heard from Jey Uso ever since the rest of the family beat the shit out of Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble. Nobody knows what’s going through Jey’s head right now. Even so, his brother Jimmy remains confident that Jey will show up for this championship fight.

Jey always comes through for his family when they need him, but something feels different about tonight. What if Jey isn’t ready to return just yet? Is this really how the longest reigning tag team champions of all-time will lose their SmackDown tag belts?

Of course not! The saving grace for Jimmy Uso is that Adam Pearce is an incompetent WWE official who changes the rules all the time. The fact that Strowman and Ricochet are even in this match is evidence of that fact. The babyfaces were given an unfair advantage in the tournament to qualify for this spot when Pearce simply added them in during the second round of action.

As far as tonight’s dilemma is concerned, it’s worth remembering that just before the Royal Rumble event we saw Jey Uso in a similar predicament when Jimmy was injured during their tag title match on Raw XXX. Pearce changed the rules on the fly by first deciding that the Usos must forfeit their Raw tag titles if Jimmy couldn’t continue in the match. That decision didn’t make any sense. Pearce eventually allowed Sami Zayn to replace Jimmy in the title match. That decision didn’t make sense either, but this is how Adam Pearce operates. After all, he’s the guy who allowed Dominik Mysterio to fill in for an injured Finn Balor late in a tag team gauntlet match in January.

The point is, it has been established multiple times in 2023 that Adam Pearce is willing to let a third man fill in for a a tag team wrestler who is unavailable to compete in an important match. And the undefeated Solo Sikoa is waiting right there, ready to fill in for Jey if needed tonight. It shouldn’t take very long for The Bloodline to convince Pearce to let Solo Sikoa replace Jey Uso in this title match, if necessary.

Therefore, whether Jey Uso shows up or not, it looks to me like there’s a very good chance that the SmackDown tag team titles will remain with The Bloodline when all is said and done.

The rest of the title scene

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has beaten most of the babyfaces on the SmackDown roster. His next opponent will be the winner of tonight’s four-way match between Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar.

A WWE Universal championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn is set for Elimination Chamber. This is by far the hottest feud in WWE right now. Roman said he wants to humiliate Sami in front of his family and friends in Montreal as punishment for Sami dividing The Bloodline. If the part-time Tribal Chief isn’t in the building tonight, we should at least hear a response on the mic from the former Honorary Uce.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is ready to move on after defeating Sonya Deville yet again last week. Rhea Ripley has a title match with The Queen at WrestleMania, but that doesn’t mean Flair can’t find someone new to beat up in the meantime. Will a lower card heel like Xia Li or Zelina Vega step up and try to make a name for herself at the champ’s expense? Will a more formidable opponent like Shayna Baszler pick a fight with Flair? Or is Flair going to take it easy until we get through Elimination Chamber?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been staying away from SmackDown as of late.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Bray Wyatt appears to be on the same page with Uncle Howdy following the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Who will they target as their next victim?

- Ronda Rousey missed out on Royal Rumble, and she might just miss out on Elimination Chamber as well, given there are only two episodes of TV left before the big show. She has yet to make a live appearance on WWE television in 2023.

- The field for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match includes Natalya, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Asuka. The first three names on that list come from the SmackDown roster. Will Natalya, Morgan, and Rodriguez try to kick each other’s asses tonight in an attempt to assert their dominance heading into the chamber?

- It looks like the Banger Bros and the Viking Raiders are headed towards one more match against each other. Will WWE spice things up this time by adding a gimmick or stipulation?

- Lacey Evans is going back to basics by forcing others to tap out to the Cobra Clutch. Is this the fate that awaits folks like Tegan Nox, Emma, and Shotzi?

- The New Day helped Rey Mysterio embarrass The Judgment Day at a NASCAR event last week. Will Finn Balor and his crew crash SmackDown tonight looking for payback?

- LA Knight did a good job of getting his catchphrases over with the audience in the lead up to the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Whenever he returns to TV, it’s probably in his best interests to pretend like the whole Wyatt thing never happened.

- Top Dolla wishes he could pretend like his infamous over-the-top-rope botch never happened, but WWE commentators will never let him (or us) forget about it.

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?