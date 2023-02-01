The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 31) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this episode drew an audience of 587,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT landed in 20th place on cable for the night in the key demo.

Two of those numbers — the rating and the ranking — were up from the week before, while still being in the general range NXT always occupies. The overall viewership number was the lowest its been in almost two months.

So the good news is that NXT has a stable audience on Tuesday nights. The disappointing element of this, however, is that big numbers for Raw and SmackDown don’t seem to have much if any impact on the developmental brand’s performance.

Oh well, Wrestlenomics’ reports “NXT finishes even in January year-over-year for total viewership and up 3% in P18-49.” That’s what we call a win.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of the show this week, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.