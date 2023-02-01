Sami Zayn is officially moving on from The Bloodline

Sure, getting beaten down after cracking a chair across the Tribal Chief’s back at Royal Rumble was a pretty clear sign Sami Zayn was no longer affiliated with The Bloodline. Zayn knew that doing anything to help Kevin Owens would be seen by Roman Reigns as a betrayal, and the end of his time as an Honorary Uce.

But lest you think Zayn would show up on Friday’s SmackDown begging Paul Heyman for a chance to beg forgiveness from Reigns, Sami made it clear on Twitter last night that he’s leaving his Dawgs in the rearview mirror.

A little dramatic, sure. But our guy Sam’s always had a bit of “angsty teen” in his character, and it’s not like a lot of us didn’t feel like making big broken heart-type gestures after last Saturday’s PLE.

WWE Shop is helping Zayn signal his fresh start with new merch, too.

Well, a fresh-ish start. Wouldn’t want anyone to forget about his ties to the family ahead of a rumored match with Roman at Elimination Chamber now, would we?