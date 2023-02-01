 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cody Rhodes didn’t realize his neck tattoo would be so big

By Sean Rueter
/ new
AEW’s Twitter

Soon-to-be WrestleMania main eventer Cody Rhodes was Logan Paul’s guest on imPAULsive this week.

It’s a wide ranging chat between a guy & his friends and the guy who eliminated him from the Royal Rumble. Rhodes covers a lot of familiar ground. Cody talks about the benefits & challenges of being Dusty’s son, betting on himself when he left WWE (a bet that continues to pay off), and his legendary performance at last year’s Hell in a Cell when he closed the show against Seth Rollins with a torn pec.

He also dealt with Mike Majlak, one of Paul’s co-hosts, who seemed to think Lana Rhoades was part of Cody’s “royal family”. In the process of correcting him, the American Nightmare did reveal that he’s not unfamiliar with the adult film industry ...

“So the dude drew it — and I’ve always liked the design, and The American Nightmare design was what it was. I powered through, cause I have like one tattoo on my chest for my dad. So I don’t have a lot of tattoos. And he’s powering through, and he’s like, ‘Do you want to take a break? You probably want to take a break, right? You want to take a break.’

“And I kept thinking, ‘Nah, I’m good’ — Wish I had tooken a break, cause I didn’t know it was like double the size of the drawing I’d saw. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m wrestling in two days.’ He said, either do it months out or just two days before. [Paul asks, ‘How do you make that mistake?] I don’t know if it was a mistake or if I wasn’t paying attention.

“A lot of people were like, ‘Neck? Neck? Neck?’ And my boss at the time — this is when I was at AEW [so Tony Khan] he just thought like, ‘No way, it’s not gonna be your neck.’ Then I walk into the production meeting the next day — I remember Jim Ross, legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross, literally just [Cody mimes a shocked stare and head shake]. The whole meeting was just staring at it, not listening to anything.”

I mean, if my wife hated something I permanently did to my body like that, I’d find a way to subtly throw someone else under the bus about it too.

At least his current bosses dig it.

Check out the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner’s entire chat with Logan and the boys here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats