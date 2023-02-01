Cody Rhodes didn’t realize his neck tattoo would be so big

Soon-to-be WrestleMania main eventer Cody Rhodes was Logan Paul’s guest on imPAULsive this week.

It’s a wide ranging chat between a guy & his friends and the guy who eliminated him from the Royal Rumble. Rhodes covers a lot of familiar ground. Cody talks about the benefits & challenges of being Dusty’s son, betting on himself when he left WWE (a bet that continues to pay off), and his legendary performance at last year’s Hell in a Cell when he closed the show against Seth Rollins with a torn pec.

He also dealt with Mike Majlak, one of Paul’s co-hosts, who seemed to think Lana Rhoades was part of Cody’s “royal family”. In the process of correcting him, the American Nightmare did reveal that he’s not unfamiliar with the adult film industry ...

My personal favorite part of the interview, however, is the group’s opening discussion of Rhodes’ famous/infamous neck tattoo. Logan & the gang joke he may not be able to fulfill his childhood dream of running for President of the United States with his logo sticking out above his collar like that (Cody’s crossed that off his vision board, btw, wisely realizing that chasing the job of being America’s top executive “sounds like a terrible thing”). That prompts Rhodes to tell the story of getting the American Nightmare brand inked onto his neck:

“So the dude drew it — and I’ve always liked the design, and The American Nightmare design was what it was. I powered through, cause I have like one tattoo on my chest for my dad. So I don’t have a lot of tattoos. And he’s powering through, and he’s like, ‘Do you want to take a break? You probably want to take a break, right? You want to take a break.’ “And I kept thinking, ‘Nah, I’m good’ — Wish I had tooken a break, cause I didn’t know it was like double the size of the drawing I’d saw. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m wrestling in two days.’ He said, either do it months out or just two days before. [Paul asks, ‘How do you make that mistake?] I don’t know if it was a mistake or if I wasn’t paying attention. “A lot of people were like, ‘Neck? Neck? Neck?’ And my boss at the time — this is when I was at AEW [so Tony Khan] he just thought like, ‘No way, it’s not gonna be your neck.’ Then I walk into the production meeting the next day — I remember Jim Ross, legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross, literally just [Cody mimes a shocked stare and head shake]. The whole meeting was just staring at it, not listening to anything.”

I mean, if my wife hated something I permanently did to my body like that, I’d find a way to subtly throw someone else under the bus about it too.

At least his current bosses dig it.

Check out the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner’s entire chat with Logan and the boys here.