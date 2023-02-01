We’ve seen plenty of mystery partners in our day. Mystery opponents too. Facing Carmelo Hayes and his ever-present wingman Trick Williams on Saturday night (Feb. 4) in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Vengeance Day PLE, Apollo Crews is bringing MYSTERY BACK-UP!

Like most things have during Crews’ current NXT run, this news came to us (and Apollo, presumably) in a vision.

Most of the guesses I’ve seen involve a repackaged Babatunde Aiyegbusi, the former Nigerian-Polish pro football player who wrestled as Dabba-Kato in Raw Underground before being repackaged as Commander Azeez, the muscle behind Crews’ main roster Nigerian royalty gimmick. It makes sense, and the silhouette in Apollo’s vision doesn’t contradict that theory. But I’m sure there are few other suspects we’re not thinking of.

It is a MYSTERY, after all. And not the only one going on in NXT right now, as you’ll learn when you check out this playlist of other highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:

