LA Knight failed to win the WWE Universal championship from Roman Reigns this past weekend (Nov. 4) at WWE Crown Jewel. Knight is one of the hottest babyface stars on the roster, so WWE isn’t waiting long to feed him a mid-card heel to get back in the winner’s column.

It began earlier today when Grayson Waller talked trash about Knight on Twitter by saying the following:

“Seems @RealLAKnight is in desperate need of the Grayson Waller Rub after Roman ran through him at Crown Jewel. Luckily A-Town Down Under is a very handsome team, so maybe he can go back to managing some real stars to keep relevant”

The megastar responded with the following video, where he talked about shoving things up and/or through Grayson’s ass after mentioning that he talked to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis about arranging a match between them.

Aldis then confirmed on social media that the match is booked for tomorrow night (Nov. 10) on SmackDown:

@GraysonWWE it seems that your thumbs have written a check that another part of your anatomy will now have to cash... Tomorrow night, live on @WWE #SmackDown LA Knight vs Grayson Waller

Given rumors that Roman Reigns isn’t defending the gold again until late January, do you think LA Knight’s story with The Bloodline is over for now? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.