The Rock says he was approached by multiple political parties to run for President

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was once again asked about a potential run for President of the United States of America, this time during an interview on What Now? with Trevor Noah.

While discussing the topic this time, The Rock said multiple political parties approached him at the end of 2022 about making a run, after a poll showed that American voters were open to the idea:

“At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties, asking me if I was gonna run, and if I could run. It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue, and it was one after the other. And they brought up that poll. They also brought up their own deep-dive research and data that would prove, should I ever decide to go down that road [that I would be a real contender]. It was all very surreal, because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

Ultimately, The Rock said he didn’t want to be in a situation where he would miss out on all the important moments in his young daughters’ (two of them under age 10) lives. That being said, he repeated a line he has used before that you would expect to hear from someone who describes himself as The People’s Champion:

“And I do feel that way, by the way. If that’s ultimately what the people would want, then of course I would consider it.”

American politics is largely a shit show, and 2016 showed that introducing celebrities with no political experience into the mix is a terrible idea with potentially catastrophic results. But 2016 also showed that pro wrestling shtick and catchphrases can be effective political tools. Overall, considering how uninspiring the current party standard bearers are, it’s not all that crazy to think The Rock could make a serious run for the office in a future election if he went all in on pursuing that goal.

Do you think it’s too late for President Rock to ever happen? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.