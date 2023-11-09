Due to the Hollywood actor’s strike, John Cena returned to WWE for a two month run in September and October and was featured on SmackDown television nearly every Friday night.

Heading into this past weekend’s (Nov. 4) Crown Jewel event, it wasn’t clear if John’s current WWE run would continue indefinitely. The strike was still going on, but John wasn’t advertised for any more dates with WWE.

The finish of his Crown Jewel match with Solo Sikoa strongly indicated that Cena was finished, because he lost after being on the receiving end of 10+ Samoan Spikes. John has since hinted at retirement in several weird Instagram posts.

Well, if there were any lingering questions about Cena’s short-term future with WWE, they can all be put to bed now. SAG-AFTRA approved a deal to end the strike, and that means Cena is gone from WWE.

Here is another post on Cena’s Instagram earlier today, seemingly reacting to his WWE run being over:

Now that John Cena’s latest run with WWE is over, how do you think it went? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.