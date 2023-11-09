Corey Graves and Carmella introduce their new baby to the world

Earlier this year, WWE star Carmella announced that she’s pregnant, and she and her husband Corey Graves were expecting their first child together to be born in November.

Well here we are in November, and the special day has arrived. Corey and Carmella introduced their new baby Dimitri to the world via this post on Instagram:

“Dimitri Paul Polinsky 11.8.23 8lbs 21 inches …well worth the 60 hour labor (more on that another day)”

It’s not just a 60 hour labor that Carmella had to endure to become a mom, as she has previously discussed the nightmare of going through a deep depression in 2022 following a miscarriage and subsequent ectopic pregnancy.

It sounds like they have quite a story to tell about the 60 hour labor leading to Dimitri’s birth, but that will be saved for another day.

On behalf of the entire Cageside Seats team, please join us in sending congratulation to the happy family!