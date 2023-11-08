WWE NXT had its second best rating of the year on Nov. 7

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Nov. 7 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the episode was watched by a total audience of 794,000 and scored a .26 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are up from both weeks of Halloween Havoc. The demo number is tied for NXT’s second best of the year — which also happens to be it’s second best ever on Tuesday nights.

Buzz from the announcement of NXT moving to The CW next fall may have helped. Promotion of the show during Monday’s Raw, which did its best numbers in a month on Nov. 6 coming off Crown Jewel, could be another factor. Not having competition from the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time in a while and the NBA taking election night off certainly didn’t hurt either. Per SportsTVRatings, NXT was the highest rated sports programming on cable last night.

Year-over-year gains were also impressive for NXT, but while there were important issues and races on ballots in several states last night there were definitely more eyes on last year’s midterm elections.

Pro basketball will be back next Tuesday, but last night’s are nice numbers to build off of as things settle into the late fall/winter normal. We’ll see how Shawn Michaels & company do. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.