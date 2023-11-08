WWE has issued a press release regarding its initial schedule of events for WrestleMania Week next year in Philadelphia. It includes three shows at Wells Fargo Center, less than a mile away from Lincoln Financial Field where both nights of WrestleMania 40 will be held on April 6-7.

Those events are the SmackDown go home followed by the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT’s annual WrestleMania week Stand & Deliver premium live event (time no confirmed, but likely for the afternoon before night one of ‘Mania), the Raw After WrestleMania.

Here’s the presser:

STAMFORD, Conn., November 8, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for WrestleMania Week in Philadelphia, including three events at the Wells Fargo Center: Friday, April 5: Friday Night SmackDown/2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver Monday, April 8: Monday Night Raw An exclusive presale opportunity for special three-day event combo tickets will take place Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/wrestlemania-weekend-presale. General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will follow. In celebration of WrestleMania 40, WWE in partnership with Fanatics Events will also stage a first-of-its-kind, multi-day WWE fan and collector event in the heart of Philadelphia. WrestleMania 40, which takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, broke the company’s all-time gate record in one day with more than 90,000 tickets sold when it went on sale in August. Limited tickets for WrestleMania 40 are still available via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. In addition, limited exclusive ticket packages are available for WrestleMania 40 via On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wm40.

See you in Philly?