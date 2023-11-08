The voice in Joe Gacy’s head is getting louder

WWE seemed to be pretty high on Joe Gacy. He was a prominent part of NXT’s 2.0 era, where he feuded with then-NXT champ Bron Breakker last year. When things returned to black & gold, he left the main event but along with his Schism faction/cult stayed around title scenes. He got a shot at the North American belt at the Battleground premium live event back in May, and his teammates in The Dyad were in the mix for the Tag Team championship on several occasions before they left when their contracts expired last month.
But since shutting down Schism for good at September’s No Mercy PLE, it’s not been clear what’s next for Gacy. Lately, he’s been teasing... something... with promos like this one from the Nov. 7 episode of NXT:
It’s far from the first “crazy” gimmick we’ve seen. What’s Gacy’s spin on it going to be, and will it get him back on track as NXT heads into a big 2024?
Give us your guesses in the comments below.
