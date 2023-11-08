John Cena’s weird Instagram has fans thinking he’s retiring

John Cena’s latest WWE run seems to have come to an end after he definitively put over Solo Sikoa in their singles match at Crown Jewel last Saturday (Nov. 4).

The 46 year old has spoken openly about how he knows his time in the ring is running short. Partly that’s because of age, but it’s also because — once the Hollywood actor’s strike is over — he can’t risk injuring himself while wrestling when multi-million dollar movie and television projects hinge on his availability.

Nothing Cena’s said in interviews would lead us to believe he thinks the time for his retirement is now (sorry not sorry). But he’s been posting pictures on his Instagram account that have some fans questioning if the 16 time WWE World champion isn’t getting ready to call it a career — at least as an in-ring performer.

Like this photo from English football legend David Beckham’s last match:

And this one of Babe Ruth (to whom WWE’s compared Cena) saying goodbye to the Yankee faithful at his last game:

Now, Cena’s Instagram is his space to get weird — and to lightly troll wrestling fans. So we’re not going to read too much into a few posts that he surely knows some people are going to read too much into.

But we’ll keep it in mind as we approach a moment when he could make a big announcement. Say at WrestleMania 40...