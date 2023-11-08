 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lawler, Lita & JBL to reveal next Iron Survivor Challenge prelims as two qualify

By Sean Rueter
/ new

WWE NXT is on the road to their December premium live event, Deadline. For the second year in a row, that show will be built around two Iron Survivor Challenge matches — a convoluted-sounding way to award a title shot that works really well in practice.

Wrestlers earn their spot in the Challenge by winning qualifying matches that are set-up by WWE Hall of Famers. The first two were from Mick Foley, and happened on NXT last night (Nov. 7).

In the evening’s women’s qualifier, former champ Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon Henley via pinfall after hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. In the other, Dijak took down Tyler Bate with his Feast Your Eyes finisher to score the pin.

We don’t yet know who will be competing to join them on Dec. 9 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, but NXT did tell us which Hall of Famers will join Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy on the selection committee: JBL, Jerry Lawler, and Lita:

Is all of this getting you hyped for Deadline?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats