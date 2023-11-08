WWE NXT is on the road to their December premium live event, Deadline. For the second year in a row, that show will be built around two Iron Survivor Challenge matches — a convoluted-sounding way to award a title shot that works really well in practice.

Wrestlers earn their spot in the Challenge by winning qualifying matches that are set-up by WWE Hall of Famers. The first two were from Mick Foley, and happened on NXT last night (Nov. 7).

In the evening’s women’s qualifier, former champ Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon Henley via pinfall after hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. In the other, Dijak took down Tyler Bate with his Feast Your Eyes finisher to score the pin.

.@tiffstrattonwwe and @DijakWWE are headed to #NXTDeadline!



We don’t yet know who will be competing to join them on Dec. 9 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, but NXT did tell us which Hall of Famers will join Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy on the selection committee: JBL, Jerry Lawler, and Lita:

With the Countdown to #NXTDeadline officially starting, @ShawnMichaels has called upon some WWE Hall of Famers to help select the Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches! @AmyDumas, you are on the clock #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/w1L7SGe8N3 — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2023

