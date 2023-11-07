The Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile officially join the Raw roster

Former NXT Tag Team champions Brutus & Julius Creed debuted on Raw last Monday, picking up a win over Alpha Academy with their longtime Diamond Mine teammate Ivy Nile by their side. Reports indicated their appearance wouldn’t be a one-off, and sure enough all three were back on the red brand last night (Nov. 6).

The Creed Brothers scored another victory, this time over DIY. Interference by Ludwig Kaiser was a big factor as Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa’s issues with Imperium continue, but still — Julius & Brutus have quickly been established as players in the main roster tag scene. Nile took part in the battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the WWE Women’s World title. She didn’t win, but made it to the final four and got a chance to show off her power game with a several eliminations along the way.

And it was all part of their official promotion to Raw. Byron Saxton caught up with the trio on Raw Talk, where they spoke about much being called up meant to them while displaying the (real and found) family chemistry with one another.

Not a bad start for a very talented trio. What does the future hold for the trio?

Let us know how strong your Need for Creed is in the comments below.