The Judgment Day have been having problems with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, to varying degrees, for what feels like forever now. Following an outstanding world heavyweight championship match in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week, those issues came to a head with a major brawl between both sides.

Hey, wait a minute.

We’re only a few weeks away from Survivor Series on Nov. 25 in Chicago, Illinois.

You know what that means:

So it’s set!

Finn Balor & Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh vs. Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn & Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso in a War Games match sure sounds like one hell of a fun time to me.

Don’t you agree?

Here’s the updated Survivor Series card: