Zoey Stark is next for Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her women’s world championship in a Fatal 5-Way match at the Crown Jewel premium live event this past Saturday (Nov. 4, 2023) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark all in one shot.

Naturally, every single one of those wrestlers was instantly given another shot to become top contender once more, as they were put into a battle royal for the right to challenge Ripley at the upcoming Survivor Series event in Chicago, Illinois.

All of them were involved in the final five, with Jax being taken out first, then eliminating Ivy Nile herself because she was pissed about being taken out. Rodriguez was out next, as Baszler & Stark managed to team up to take her out.

Finally, Baszler was taken out after multiple superkicks and a big DDT on the apron. That sets up Ripley vs. Stark for the women’s world championship.

The updated Survivor Series match card:

War Games : (TBA vs. TBA)

: (TBA vs. TBA) Intercontinental Championship : GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz

: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s entire show right here.