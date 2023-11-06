Kairi Sane officially added to the SmackDown roster

We’d had weeks of reports her WWE return was imminent, and even got one about her unannounced appearance at Crown Jewel on Saturday (Nov. 4) the day before that premium live event. Now, Kairi Sane is once again listed as a member of the roster. Specifically, she’s a SmackDown Superstar.

Pretty much a no brainer, seeing as she returned during the blue brand’s Women’s title match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After helping IYO SKY keep the belt at Crown Jewel, Sane’s story figures to remain intertwined with SKY, IYO’s Damage CTRL teammate Bayley (who was shocked to see her former rival Kairi show up), and former titleholder Bianca Belair.

Sane’s old Kabuki Warriors tag partner Asuka is also a member of the SmackDown roster, so it will be interesting to see how that history — which including a beatdown from Bayley that helped write Kairi out of storylines before she and WWE parted ways back in 2020.

We’ll see what’s next in the Pirate Princess’ latest voyage on Friday’s episode.