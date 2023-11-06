Raw airs tonight (Nov. 6) with a live show from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey’s Plaze in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. This is the first episode of Raw during the three week build towards Survivor Series, which takes place on Nov. 25.

Rhea Ripley was right all along

After Drew McIntyre came up short against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel this past weekend, Rhea Ripley crossed paths with a dejected McIntyre backstage and gave him a look that pretty much said ‘I told you so.’ That’s because she’s been indicating for weeks that Drew needs to cut a deal to work together with The Judgment Day if he wants to reach the top of the mountain again. Drew didn’t accept her offer, and look where he is now.

Drew is now at a crossroads. Is he so consumed with becoming the world champion that he will make a deal with the devil, so to speak, or will he stubbornly keep trying to do things by himself even though it hasn’t been working?

War Games happens to be coming up in less than three weeks, so Drew needs to figure out ASAP if he is an ally or an enemy of The Judgment Day.

The rest of the title scene

Speaking of the WarGames match, it will very likely be centered around the ongoing WWE Tag Team Championship feud between Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day. Sami Zayn has already declared war on The Judgment Day, so he’s an obvious candidate for the babyface side of the match, but each side still needs more wrestlers. If Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins avoid getting involved in this match, is there a chance that the issues between The Bloodline and LA Knight on SmackDown can spill over into WarGames?

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER’s next victim will be determined tonight in a Fatal 4-Way match: Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. Ivar vs. Bronson Reed. The winner becomes the number one contender for the Ring General’s belt. Also, it looks like The Miz is a babyface now, and that’s just weird.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley emerged victorious from a 5-way title match at Crown Jewel by pinning Shayna Baszler. Will any of the women who weren’t pinned, such as Nia Jax, come looking for another shot at the champ?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven seem to have things under control on Raw, where Tegan Nox is out injured and Natalya is an easy punching bag for them. Their bigger concern lies on SmackDown, with both The Unholy Union and Shotzi & Charlotte Flair crawling down their necks.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Shinsuke Nakamura goes one-on-one with Akira Tozawa tonight. Tozawa is trying to show Alpha Academy what he can do in the ring, but this is an uphill battle for him going up against a man who went toe-to-toe with world champion Rollins in September and October.

- Xia Li is still talking trash about Becky Lynch. Xia is at least somewhat hesitant to get in the ring with Lynch, though, because she dodged a challenge from The Man for a fight last week.

- Candice LeRae was knocked out (in kayfabe) last week and so the referee had to call for an early end to her match. How is she doing one week later?

- New Day decided to mock The Judgment Day last week with special Halloween costumes. Is this really the best time to pick a fight with them as War Games approaches?

- Will Giovanni Vinci be punished by GUNTHER after he was pinned by DIY last week?

- Sami Zayn stole Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel. It looks like WWE is officially going forward with the idea that Damian can’t cash in the contract if he doesn’t physically possess it, which is kind of wild. After all, if that’s the rule, then what’s stopping Sami from just setting the contract on fire and screwing Priest over altogether?

- Things are somewhat tense right now between Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Are we heading towards any traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination tag team matches to establish brand supremacy?

- Speaking of Raw vs. SmackDown, how much longer will WWE wait before making a decision on which roster Jade Cargill is joining?

- Where the f*** is Omos?

What will you be looking for on Raw?