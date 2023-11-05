Logan Paul thinks he will have to be around more in WWE after U.S. title win

Logan Paul, in just his eighth career match in professional wrestling, defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States championship at the Crown Jewel premium live event yesterday (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Now that he’s a champion for WWE, does that mean he’s going to be around a lot more than the part-time schedule he’s been working?

Thankfully, our old friend Marc Raidmondi over at ESPN asked him just that and got the following answer:

“I think I have to. You’re going to have to watch Raw. You’re going to have to watch SmackDown. I’m going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who’s the real king.”

The United States title has been exclusive to Friday Night SmackDown but even while setting up the match with Mysterio Paul was appearing on Monday Night Raw. He’s working under the free agent status that allows for that kind of freedom, even if WWE rarely keeps to its own brand split rules.

We’ll have to see what’s next for Paul in the near future, but from the sounds of it we won’t have to wait long.