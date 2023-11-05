Mick Foley announces Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers for NXT TV this week

Lost in the shuffle of Crown Jewel coverage yesterday was an announcement made by none other than the “Hardcore Legend” himself, Mick Foley:

“Hello NXT, it’s the ‘Hardcore Legend’ here, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and I’m so excited because ‘HBK,’ Shawn Michaels has granted me the honor of selecting the qualifying matches this week for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

“Let’s start with the women. Now, I’ve been watching NXT’s women’s division for a long time and it’s extremely strong. Two of the top women I want to specifically talk about, Fallon Henley and Tiffany Stratton. Now, their match last week never took place due to Tiffany’s attack so I say we absolutely see that match this week, and we up the stakes just a wee bit with the winner punching their ticket to Deadline.

“As far as the men, two guys I’ve been watching a long time, long before any of you knew their names. Dijak, always thought this guy was a future champion, but in order to get to Deadline Dijak will have to get past a guy I’ve known and followed since he was a teenager, the big strong boi Tyler Bate. It’s going to be a great match-up of different styles.

“I can’t wait to see these matches this Tuesday on NXT.”