Lola Vice won NXT’s second-ever Women’s Breakout Tournament last Tuesday (Oct. 31) at Halloween Havoc. Seeing as the first winner went on to win the NXT Women’s championship, it’s a big accomplishment for the former professional mixed martial artist (where she fought for Bellator under her real name, Valerie Loureda, and had a 4-1 record).

But it’s also not terribly surprising considering the fast track WWE’s had Vice on since signing her last year. To hear Vice tell it, we should get ready many more big things from her in her pro wrestling career.

the Vice era has now begun. pic.twitter.com/2bJGB7o42x — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) November 3, 2023

During an appearance on Booker T’s The Hall of Fame podcast, the 25 year old said that —with hard work — she believes she’s going to be “the best female sports entertainer in the history of WWE”:

“I speak that way because I know my work ethic matches my words. A lot of people say they are going to be the best, but they don’t put in the work. I do that. I know every time I step into the ring, I’m confident because I’m extremely prepared, more than anyone else. A big part of this business is being reliable, being able to perform at all times, being able to adapt, and I think everything my life has thrown at me, I’ve been able to overcome it. “I actually perform better under pressure, under the big lights. In MMA, my first professional debut, and people don’t understand this, I was 20 years old and my professional debut was in the Mohegan Sun Arena, pay-per-view, no shin guards for the first time in my life. First-round knockout. My second fight in MMA was in Madison Square Garden. This is something that I know, if I put in the work, as soon as I get there, I’m going to perform. “Here in WWE, it’s no different. Every time I go in there, I give it 100%, my work ethic…I’m there every single day, I still haven’t taken a day off, I haven’t taken a vacation, I’m completely committed to this and I am going to be the best female sports entertainer in the history of WWE.”

We’ll see if she’s right. The next step is a match with reigning NXT Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria.