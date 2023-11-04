 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 highlights & fallout videos: Kairi Sane’s return, Logan Paul’s title win, more!

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

WWE hit Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for its Crown Jewel premium live event earlier today (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) and it was yet another strong showing in a long line of them this year. They loaded up the card with eight matches — even putting one on the Kickoff show again — and then gave us a big surprise return on top of Logan Paul winning his first championship since coming over to professional wrestling.

Here are all the highlights and fallout videos from the show:

  • Full WWE Crown Jewel 2023 highlights
  • Logan Paul claims he has proven he’s The Maverick
  • Logan Paul celebrates his U.S. title win with Triple H
  • Paul Heyman says tonight was a glorious night for The Bloodline
  • Seth “Freakin” Rollins is grateful for Sami Zayn

Get complete Crown Jewel results and coverage of every match on the card by clicking here. For a recap with reactions to all the night’s events click here.

In This Stream

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 11 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats