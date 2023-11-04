What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Crown Jewel?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Crown Jewel premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the promotion wrapped up the show today (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) with Roman Reigns pinning LA Knight — after the inevitable assist from The Bloodline, of course — to retain his WWE Universal championship.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Seth Rollins successfully defending the world heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley taking down all five women who came for her women’s world championship, Logan Paul score the biggest win of his career by defeating Rey Mysterio to win the United States title, John Cena lose once again to so many Solo Sikoa spikes, Iyo Sky keep her women’s championship thanks to an assist from a returning Kairi Sane, and so much more.

