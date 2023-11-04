Roman Reigns wins again at Crown Jewel

Nobody in their right mind was giving LA Knight any kind of chance to win the WWE Universal championship from Roman Reigns in the main event of today’s (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s just not the right time, or the right place, or the right story for that.

It was no surprise, then, when he didn’t.

Really, it was always about how they would get there. Knight was presented as a credible challenger, one Reigns badly wanted to get taken care of right away but who just wouldn’t go away. The crowd angered the champion, with their raucous support for LA, but Reigns always had an ace in the hole to deal with them.

The Bloodline.

You know this song and dance — no matter how the match may be going, at the slightest sign of trouble Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were there with an assist. Jimmy was left flattened after being put through a table, but he did his job, setting Reigns up for a Spear through the barricade that was followed by a Spear in the ring.

And the inevitable 1. 2. 3.

And STILL.

Bruno Sammartino is in sight.

