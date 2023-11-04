Iyo Sky cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair to steal the women’s championship at SummerSlam back in August. Belair was taken out by Damage CTRL shortly after and spent two months on the shelf before making her return to chase after the championship once more.

She dealt with Bayley on Friday Night SmackDown this week before heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the Crown Jewel premium live event to challenge Sky for the title.

She was foiled by quite the surprise.

It wasn’t Bayley, who absolutely interfered on multiple occasions, but rather the returning Kairi Sane, longtime friend and former tag team partner of Sky’s. She jumped the barricade to take Belair out, setting her up for Sky to finish the job with the moonsault.

Bayley, for what it’s worth, looked shellshocked and unsure of what the future holds as Michael Cole reminded us Sane was beaten up and taken out of WWE by none other than the Damage CTRL leader. At the very least, it sure didn’t look like she was in on this.

