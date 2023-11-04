Logan Paul wins the United States championship at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul’s rise through WWE has been a sight to behold, with the social media sensation parlaying his online fame into a gig as a part time star with the top pro wrestling promotion in the world. As it turned out, he’s pretty damn good at it too. Good enough that the company decided to give him another contract.

How far can he go?

Well, just seven matches into his career, he has become a champion, as he defeated Rey Mysterio at today’s (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to become the new United States champion.

First, he got a big entrance:

Then, they had what wasn’t a bad match, technically speaking, but ran a bit slow and was certainly nowhere near the level of Paul’s previous work in WWE. Paul got some interference from his entourage, as a member of his team was there to deliver a pair of brass knuckles. It was what gave him the edge, as Mysterio hit the 619 but when he came over the top rope he flew right into an enhanced right hand.

And that was all she wrote.

The future looks bright indeed.

