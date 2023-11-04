WWE confirms Survivor Series will again feature WarGames

We’d heard rumors that Chief Creative Officer Triple H would run at least one WarGames match at Survivor Series again this year, but with the premium live event less than a month away we hadn’t received any confirmation from WWE that would be the case.

But during the Crown Jewel stream today (Nov. 4), we did finally get that confirmation:

The one cage, two rings, staggered entry concept invented by Dusty Rhodes debuted in WWE’s developmental brand NXT back in 2017. It was moved to the main roster at Survivor Series 2023, which featured a men’s (The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Brutes) and women’s (Team Belair vs. Team Damage CTRL) WarGames.

As for who will be in this year’s WarGames, The Judgment Day feels like a lock for one of the teams. Roman Reigns is said to skipping the Nov. 25 PLE in Chicago, so The Bloodline is likely out. But WWE’s been building multiple stables and alliances of late, so they could have options for their opponents. Reports were that Triple H & his creative team were debating whether or not there would be a women’s WarGames again this year, but that video leads us to believe there will be.

Excited for the return of The Match Beyond (and all that leads up to it) on Nov. 25 in Chicago?