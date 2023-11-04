John Cena loses again

WWE spent the past couple weeks drawing attention to the fact that John Cena, who they’ve taken to calling “The Greatest of All Time,” has not won a singles match at a premium live event dating all the way back to 2018. That’s a very, very long time.

When he returned recently, he got mixed up with The Bloodline and while that kind of lack of success wouldn’t equal out to challenging Roman Reigns it did put him opposite the Tribal Chief’s top lieutenant Solo Sikoa. So the two squared up at today’s (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Cena’s future very much in doubt.

It may be time to retire after all.

After a match straight out of the 1980s, Solo hit Cena with a Spike. Then another. Then another. Then, not even attempting a pinfall at any point, Solo hit him with another. Make it five, and six, and seven, and eight, holding him up for the last few.

And then the pinfall.

John Cena has lost again.

After the match, Cena was left alone in the ring, slowly getting to his feet as the live audience cheered him on and chanted his name. He waved out to them, stopping on his way back to nod at the “Thank you Cena” chants cropping up.

Was this it?

