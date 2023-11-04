Rhea Ripley still rules the Raw women’s division

The women’s division on Monday Night Raw has been playing from behind for some time now, as Rhea Ripley has been ruling with an iron fist as its women’s world champion. Adam Pearce decided to settle up on a challenger by, well, putting four of them in with her for her next title defense.

Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark all got their shot at today’s (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And not one of them could manage to take the championship from Ripley.

There were a few fun spots in the match, an absolute clustermuck considering how many participants there were, but there was never a time it felt all that much like Ripley was going to lose her title. At one point Baszler had a submission on Ripley, Rodriguez, and Jax at the same time but, of course, Stark was still there to break it up. In the end, Ripley pinned Baszler to retain.

It doesn’t look like Ripley’s reign will be ending anytime soon.

