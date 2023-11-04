Drew McIntyre fails to make his big moment at Crown Jewel

When Drew McIntyre got his moment, it was during the COVID pandemic. That meant no one was around to see him win the WWE championship at WrestleMania and by the time fans came back to shows, his time at the top was up. His best chance at glory since then was foiled by The Bloodline (hence the continued hostility towards Jey Uso).

His desire to have his moment in the way he believes he should have — with fans cheering him on — led him to a match against Seth Rollins to open the Crown Jewel premium live event today (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

That moment is going to have to wait a bit longer.

That’s because, after what was a very good match, a huge back-and-forth battle of top dogs, McIntyre took multiple Pedigrees and a Stomp before he stayed down for a count of three. Rollins had the right counter for the Claymore and finished the job when he had his chance.

McIntyre walked to the back with quite the look in his eye.

Backstage right after, he was shown hanging his head when Rhea Ripley, who recently tried to recruit him into The Judgment Day, walked by shrugging her shoulders.

Get complete Crown Jewel results and coverage of every match on the card by clicking here.