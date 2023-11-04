The Suit Profits adding a new member?

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits met up with Logan Paul backstage during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and they had a little chat about Paul maybe winning the United States championship at Crown Jewel. There was nothing but love and support.

Lashley used it as a way to send a message to the Profits. But that’s not what we’re here for. No, we’re here because of who showed up after the fact.

B-Fab.

Street Profit/Lashley The Maverick



... What does @TheVibeBri have up her sleeve? pic.twitter.com/Sjzq0O9sWz — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 4, 2023

“The Profits are up. New suits, no rolexes — y’all look good. Hey, Bobby, you think I could talk to you for a second?”

We haven’t seen B-Fab in some time, what with Hit Row disbanded after Top Dolla was released by the company. It may or may not be telling that Ashante Adonis wasn’t with her for this little meeting.

Perhaps The Suit Profits adding a member of the women’s roster to their stable would go a long way to putting them on the level of other top stables in WWE right now.

Stay tuned.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week right here: