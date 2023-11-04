WWE takes over Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) for its Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Roman Reigns putting his WWE Universal championship on the line against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre challenging Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship, Cody Rhodes duking it out with Damian Priest in singles action, Rhea Ripley taking on all comers in a Fatal 5-Way (Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark) for the women’s world championship, Bianca Belair getting a crack at Iyo Sky and the women’s championship, John Cena trying to score a singles win on WWE television for the first time since 2018 against Solo Sikoa, Logan Paul attempting to win his first title in WWE when he takes on Rey Mysterio for the United States championship, and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!