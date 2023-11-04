WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on today (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) with its Crown Jewel showcase, emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will get rolling at 12 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 1 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Women’s World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark Women’s Championship : Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair United States Championship : Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

Enjoy the show!