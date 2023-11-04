WWE Crown Jewel goes live on Peacock & WWE Network today (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at 1 pm ET from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at noon ET.

For the first time in quite some time there will be a match on the show! After a passionate promo standing in opposition to The Judgment Day, Sami Zayn takes on JD McDonagh.

There will also be previews of all the matches on the card, analysis, breaking news, and more. The pre-show panel of analysts and experts will break down all the action before the PPV goes live.

