The latest WWE Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, takes place today (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at 12 pm ET from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and the WWE Network.
You can get full results and coverage of every single match on the card by clicking here.
Quick results:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark
- Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul
- John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
- Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
- Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh
