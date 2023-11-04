WWE Crown Jewel is going down tonight (Sat. Nov. 4, 2023) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting at 12 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Crown Jewel below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE CROWN JEWEL QUICK RESULTS

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Women’s World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark Women’s Championship : Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair United States Championship : Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

WWE CROWN JEWEL LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE