WWE Crown Jewel is all set to take place today (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It begins at 12 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 1 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

Geno Mrosko: There really is no world that exists where a LA Knight even should win here, let alone could. He’s a hot act but there’s a difference between being hot right now and being that guy, and Knight isn’t quite at that point yet. Plus, you aren’t having Roman’s big loss come like this, after the build this has had, on a show like this. You just aren’t doing it. Pick: Roman Reigns

Sean Rueter: Every three months or so, some wrestling fans convince themselves The Tribal Chief could lose his title anywhere other than WrestleMania. Is this the latest instance of that? YEAH! Pick: Roman Reigns

Kyle Decker: If there was ever a time that I’d convince myself that Roman is going to lose the belt because I really want the other guy to win, it’d be right now. And I think they should be more creative than the standard “LA Knight loses by interference.” If it were me, I’d book a Dusty finish - get LA Knight as close as possible. Hell, I’d consider having him win by DQ or something. But in the end, he’s not winning the belt. Pick: Roman Reigns

Claire Elizabeth: Hot as LA’s star is burning, I haven’t seen anything that convinces me that Cody isn’t, in fact, going to finish the story at WrestleMania next year. Pick: LA Knight

Cain A. Knight: LA Knight is the hottest star in WWE, but Roman Reigns isn’t dropping the belt at a non-WrestleMania event. Pick: Roman Reigns

Marcus Benjamin: This is so weird for me. LA Knight is that dude right now. I don’t know how anyone argues otherwise. And yet his dudeness isn’t enough for a W against Roman Reigns. At least not yet. I’m more interested in how they make LA look good in defeat and keep his momentum going. I don’t think anyone, not even in that stadium, expects a Roman loss, but how he wins truly matters here. WWE Pick: Roman Reigns

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Geno Mrosko: I don’t think Drew McIntyre is going to win the title here, but I do think Damian Priest could be cashing in after the match is over following McIntyre going full heel and putting a beating on Seth on the way out. Pick: Seth Rollins (but then Damian Priest)

Sean Rueter: Don’t love factoring behind-the-scenes reports into these, but can’t see WWE strapping Drew less than six months before he could become a free agent. Pick: Seth Rollins

Kyle Decker: I actually think Drew should and will win the belt soon. But there’s an idea that he should lose this match to really catapult him off the deep end. As long as he’s willing to re-sign, I’d consider having him my champion going into WrestleMania, so LA Knight could have a heel to challenge if they want to have him facing off for a main title in Philly. But I think he should lose this afternoon in order to really plunge him off the deep end (much like Rollins losing to Drew in 2020 did to Seth’s character.) Pick: Seth Freakin’

Claire Elizabeth: Seth is wearing down and it’s clear that his time is nearer and nearer, but I don’t think this Drew McIntyre is totally ready to put him down just yet. Pick: Seth Rollins

Cain A. Knight: This new version of Drew McIntyre should definitely win the belt soon, but I think failing early on will help unleash an even darker side of him first. Pick: Seth Rollins

Marcus Benjamin: I was on Drew’s side until Seth put his complaints into the proper perspective. That said, Drew pushes Seth to his limits and fattens him up for the person who eventually dethrones him. Pick: Seth Rollins

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark

Geno Mrosko: With respect to the division, Ripley is so far out ahead of the game it’s downright insane to even think of taking that title off her shoulder. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Sean Rueter: This should be an impressive defense for Mamí, which is of course what it’s designed to be. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Kyle Decker: The more challengers they add, the more likely the champ is going to retain. It’s simple math. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Claire Elizabeth: I really want to drop a rogue pick for the Queen of Spades here, but yeah, Rhea really should not be losing here in this match. Although it’d be hilarious if the whole reason Nia was back is because a Saudi prince wanted to see her win the title... Pick: Rhea Ripley

Cain A. Knight: Becky Lynch is not in this match, which means Rhea Ripley retains. Zoey Stark stands out as the one most likely to be pinned. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Marcus Benjamin: Look, I’m not dumb. I like Mami on top. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Geno Mrosko: They haven’t really set this up like a change is happening, and while Sky’s run has been a tad underwhelming I don’t think it ends here. Pick: Iyo Sky

Sean Rueter: One has been doing press for the company non-stop even while on hiatus, and has a reality show coming out soon. The other has a feud with Bayley waiting (and as DDP would say, that’s not a bad thing). Pick: Bianca Belair

Kyle Decker: It feels like WWE has dropped the idea that Bayley is going to cost Iyo the title. I kept that in mind picking Sky’s matches the last few months. Now that I think they’ve forgotten that, they’ll probably go ahead and do that. Pick: Bianca Belair

Claire Elizabeth: Honestly I’m mostly just betting on a change here because I haven’t picked any title changes yet. Pick: Bianca Belair

Cain A. Knight: Now that she is back, it’s time to put the belt back on the top babyface star who rarely loses. Pick: Bianca Belair

Marcus Benjamin: I gotta go with Sean’s logic here. Putting the championship on Bianca just makes too many dollars and cents for the company right now. Pick: Bianca Belair

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

Geno Mrosko: If they’re gonna do it, this is the time. Pick: Logan Paul

Sean Rueter: At least Megastars will end up with a 1-1 record on this show, right? Pick: Logan Paul

Kyle Decker: Much like the prior match, I thought for ages that Santos Escobar was going to turn heel and take the title off Mysterio. But it seems like that train has passed us by. There’s little doubt in my mind that Paul is going to win this match. He may have a Kevin Owens feud in the future, and if they don’t like Knight for a main title in the future, they could do the Megastar vs. Megastar match after LA fails to take the belt from Roman. Pick: Logan Paul

Claire Elizabeth: I hate it, but the kid’s good, and there’s no real reason to shy away from putting a title on him here and there. Pick: Logan Paul

Cain A. Knight: Logan Paul winning championship gold is the natural next step following his impressive performances in a WWE ring up to this point. Pick: Logan Paul

Marcus Benjamin: Rey doesn’t need the championship. I’m curious how/if Dirty Dom factors into the equation and helps Logan take the title. Pick: Logan Paul

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Geno Mrosko: This is a hell of a chance to put Sikoa over, and Cena has made clear he’ll play ball with anything. He’s here to put people over, not be the guy who always goes over regardless of what should happen. Pick: Solo Sikoa

Sean Rueter: The days of thinking Sikoa would eventually challenge Roman Reigns feel long ago. He’ll be fine in the long run, of course. And losing to one of the GOATs isn’t a bad thing anyway. Pick: John Cena

Kyle Decker: Isn’t it amazing that after years and years and years of LOLCenaWins, I’m here thinking “I don’t think John Cena could afford another loss.” But at the same time, do you beat Sikoa again in the matter of months? In the end, they should put Cena over here so he is a little stronger for the next guy he eventually puts over. Pick: John Cena

Claire Elizabeth: Cena’s whole story has been that he has to win or he might as well be done for good, and I really, really don’t want to contemplate a world where that’s the case, so... Pick: John Cena

Cain A. Knight: I don’t think they would bring up Cena’s losing streak if the idea was to keep it going. Pick: John Cena

Marcus Benjamin: Solo should win. I know it’s a big deal that Cena gets his first solo win in God knows how long, but he’s leaving as soon as the actor’s strike is over. He may leave before that. Solo isn’t going anywhere any time soon. And he needs big game mounted on his wall. What game is bigger than Cena? Pick: Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Geno Mrosko: I’m going to guess Rhodes wins here but it will be a bigger night for Priest, as mentioned. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Sean Rueter: Señor Money in the Bank’s been booked better briefcase-holders traditionally have, but he shouldn’t be booked stronger than the American Roller Codester. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Kyle Decker: I thought there was a chance they’d put the briefcase on the line here to give Cody means to challenge Roman again without having him with the Rumble two years in a row. But that hasn’t come to pass (and it would be crummy for the Punishment of the Judgment Day if that were the case). Still, Rhodes stays winning until it’s time to finish that story. That never ending story. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Claire Elizabeth: Cody’s on a tear and I can’t see Damian Priest putting him down here without some kind of major Judgment Day bum rush that just doesn’t feel warranted. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Cain A. Knight: Cody is going to be booked real strong if the idea is to put him in the WrestleMania main event again. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Marcus Benjamin: Cody can get this W on his road to the future while Damian can withstand it since he has that briefcase. But I do expect shenanigans. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

Geno Mrosko: There is no world that exists where JD McDonagh should be beating Sami Zayn, not now and maybe not ever. Pick: Sami Zayn

Sean Rueter: If my guy loses after he channeled his best babyface fire last Monday, you can start calling me “REBELLION” too. Pick: Sami Zayn

Kyle Decker: JD remains the guy who takes the Ls for the Judgment Day. Pick: Sami Zayn

Claire Elizabeth: I’m just annoyed they decided the show with a 1 pm ET start time needs to have a pre-show match when I could be going to the farmer’s market with my wife. Pick: Sami Zayn

Cain A. Knight: Zayn needs some wins, and McDonagh is a wannabe Judgment Day member punching bag. Pick: Sami Zayn

Marcus Benjamin: Sami’s whole thing now is proving his merit as a solo wrestler. No better time than the present. Pick: Sami Zayn

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?