SmackDown airs tonight (Nov. 3) with a taped show (spoilers are available here) from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is the final episode of SmackDown during the four week build towards Crown Jewel, which takes place tomorrow (Nov. 4) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Bianca Belair has been waiting a very long time for this moment

Bianca Belair returned to WWE two weeks ago to save Charlotte Flair from a beatdown by Damage CTRL.

Last week, Bianca explained that she has been consumed by vengeance ever since Damage CTRL put her on the shelf with a backstage attack in August. In other words, the EST of WWE has been pissed off for over two months, and she’s eager to finally take out all of her frustrations on Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

We’ll get a glimpse of what this more ruthlessly aggressive version of Belair looks like tonight when she steps in the ring with Bayley in a singles match. This is Bianca’s first official match since mid-August; she’s been waiting a very long time to get back in there and rip off Bayley’s head.

This is something of a tune-up fight for Belair before she challenges SKY for the WWE women’s championship at Crown Jewel. Will Damage CTRL come up with a plan to hurt Bianca before the title match, or is this a case where Bayley is just a sacrificial lamb?

The rest of the title scene

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was laid out by LA Knight last week, after Knight defeated Jim Uso in the main event. WWE’s web site is teasing that Roman will try to silence LA, which makes it sound like there will be one final promo battle tonight before they face off for the top prize in WWE in Saudi Arabia.

Logan Paul and United States Champion Rey Mysterio will have a weigh-in ahead of their title match at Crown Jewel. There’s no way this thing can end peacefully, right? Maybe that little piece of shit Dominik Mysterio will show up to crash the party now that he is Logan’s friend.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven successfully defended their belts for the first time earlier this week on NXT, but now The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn is coming right for them. At least I think that’s what they’re doing. If Alba and Isla take too long to strike, though, it could open the door for Shotzi to find a partner and challenge the champs. Shotzi did beat Chelsea in a singles match last week, after all.

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor don’t have much of a reason to show up tonight on SmackDown, unless Priest is thinking about cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the Tribal Chief.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- One of the first things Kevin Owens realized when he was traded to the SmackDown roster is that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have very punchable faces. Theory and Waller didn’t take too kindly to that claim, so KO demonstrated its accuracy by punching them both in the face backstage. As a result, Owens vs. Theory is booked for tonight. Will Owens need a friend nearby to neutralize Waller?

- After the Brawling Brutes attacked Pretty Deadly at the spa a couple of weeks ago, it’s time for a Donnybrook Rules match between the two teams tonight. Pretty Deadly always finds a way to beat these guys, but can they do it again in the Brutes’ preferred gimmick match?

- John Cena went back-and-forth on the mic with Paul Heyman last week, but it turned out to be a trap when Solo Sikoa ambushed John with the Samoan Spike. Will John return the favor on the eve of their match at Crown Jewel?

- Are we going to get Carlito vs. Bob Lashley in a singles match sometime soon, given the current feud between the LWO and the Suit Profits?

- What’s next for Asuka and Charlotte Flair after they both failed to win the WWE women’s championship from IYO SKY in recent months?

- Will Raw General Manager Adam Pearce leave SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis alone this week, or is he looking to escalate a brand rivalry with Survivor Series coming up later this month?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?