WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 3, 2023) with a taped show (spoilers are available here) emanating from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring the go home for tomorrow’s Crown Jewel premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will have a weigh-in ahead of their title bout at Crown Jewel.

Also on the card: Bianca Belair returns to in-ring action for a singles match against Bayley, John Cena is in the house, Roman Reigns tries to silence LA Knight before they fight in Saudi Arabia, Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory, a Donnybrook Rules match between Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 3