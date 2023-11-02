Montez Ford & Bianca Belair reality show gets a new name and release date

Last November, we learned that WWE’s deal with Hulu included a reality show project starring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

Somewhere along the way their show was tentatively named The Crawfords (Ford’s real name is Kenneth Crawford). That’s out the window now, as Hulu has revealed the official name and release date for the latest WWE reality show:

Get ready for a ringside seat into the world of WWE Superstars Bianca Belair & Montez Ford.



Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez premieres February 2. pic.twitter.com/lOGfTTiKXS — Hulu (@hulu) November 2, 2023

Just like the tweet says, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez debuts on February 2, 2024. It’s not clear if every episode of the series will be released on that date, or if there will be a new episode available on a weekly basis. Regardless, if you are curious to see a reality show style peek behind the curtain into the relationship of Belair and Ford, this show will be a must-watch for you on Hulu.

