LA Knight says ‘everybody’s sick’ of Roman Reigns being a part-time WWE champion

LA Knight is challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at Saturday’s (Nov. 4) Crown Jewel premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This is by far the biggest match of Knight’s career. He’s going in as the clear underdog, considering that Roman has been the top champion in WWE for over three years.

During a sit-down interview with Kayla Braxton, Knight was asked for his assessment of Reigns’ dominant multi-year run as champ. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“Well I’m gonna tell you my assessment. My assessment is everybody’s sick of that. ‘Cause here’s a guy...he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? What, four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1200 days? You’ve got to be kidding me. 1200 days, as impressive as that is, can come to a real quick halt when you find yourself on the business end of a BFT, and that’s what I think we’re gonna find at Crown Jewel. But look man, you talk about the tyranny of this. This revolution is gonna walk in and release everybody from that tyranny with a new WWE Champion.”

To Knight’s point, their championship match at Crown Jewel will only be Roman’s second title defense on TV or PLE in the 6+ months that have gone by since WrestleMania 39. And if the rumor mill is to be believed, Roman might not defend the title again until late January at Royal Rumble 2024, assuming he retains at Crown Jewel.

Do you want to move on from the Tribal Chief’s run of dominance in WWE, especially now that he’s a part-time star who rarely defends the gold? Let us know how you feel in the comments below, Cagesiders.