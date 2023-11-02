Erik of the Viking Raiders posted on Instagram that he has undergone successful neck fusion surgery:

“I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online.”

Erik last wrestled a match in early September. Neck fusion surgery typically puts a wrestler on the shelf for the better part of one year, so it’s going to be a while before we see Erik back in action.

His tag team partner Ivar has been pushed as a singles competitor in recent weeks, and will try to earn an Intercontinental title shot by beating Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and The Miz in a Fatal 4-Way match on next week’s Raw.