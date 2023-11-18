Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Shinsuke Nakamura beating Chad Gable’s top student, Tegan Nox scoring a win over Piper Niven, and the Street Profits earning a tag team title match, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Brawling Brutes

It looks like the Brutes could be heading for a breakup after their latest loss on SmackDown, which happened after BUTCH accidentally kicked Ridge Holland in the face. Ridge pushed BUTCH away after the match and walked away from the ring on his own. Perhaps Sheamus will return soon and get these guys back on the same page, but the future of this group looks like it’s on shaky ground right now.

Stock Down #2: Jimmy Uso

On last night’s SmackDown, Jimmy Uso lost against LA Knight for the third time over the last seven episodes of SmackDown. In contrast, Solo Sikoa’s greatness was acknowledged by Paul Heyman after Solo sent John Cena packing from WWE. In other words, Jim is coming off more like the jabroni henchman in The Bloodline who won’t ever reach the heights that his twin brother Jey did as a solo act.

Stock Down #1: Cameron Grimes

Cameron continued down the road of becoming an enhancement talent on last night’s SmackDown. His job was to quietly put over Grayson Waller as Grayson prepares to do bigger and better things in a feud against Kevin Owens. Grimes has never really been put in position to get his gimmick over on the main roster, and this kind of booking will only make it more difficult for him to get there.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Becky Lynch & Xia Li

Maybe I’m cheating a little by grouping these two women together, but they are both receiving a push with overlapping storylines right now. Xia is suddenly making waves on Raw, winning matches by knocking out her opponents and being a pain in Becky’s ass. Meanwhile, Becky is juggling a feud with Xia on Raw while also making time to enter the women’s War Games match on SmackDown.

Becky doesn’t really have anything to do with the Damage CTRL storyline, so her inclusion in the War Games match is more of an indication that WWE knows she is a big deal and the War Games match would greatly benefit from her star power.

Stock Up #2: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre finally made a deal with the devil this week on Raw, shaking Rhea Ripley’s hand and helping The Judgment Day defeat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to retain the WWE world tag team titles. This angle sets Drew up for important matches against multiple top babyfaces, including Rhodes. It also open the door for him to potentially join the men’s War Games match at Survivor Series.

Stock Up #1: Santos Escobar

After turning on Rey Mysterio last week, Santos Escobar cut a vile promo on SmackDown last night, asserting that Dominik Mysterio was right about his dad the whole time. Escobar really showed what an asshole he is when he wished Rey got an infection during surgery and needed to have his leg amputated. Santos did a great job getting the live audience to hate him with these terrible words and showed off the kind of charisma that you expect to see from a top star in WWE.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?