The LWO implodes!

When Santos Escobar took out Rey Mysterio, it marked a turning point for the former. It was a heel turn, yes, but what would that mean for the future of the LWO as a group? After all, he was the leader of Legado del Fantasma all throughout its run and, in many ways, on par with Mysterio in the LWO.

We learned the answer to that on Friday Night SmackDown this week when Escobar had some biting words for Mysterio in a prime promo slot. He said he hopes his surgery went poorly, that he gets an infection, and that he has to get his leg amputated.

Pretty sick stuff!

The response from the rest of the group was devastation, with Vega crying before slapping him and Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro refusing to back his play. The LWO, it seems, has imploded.

We’ll see if WWE moves forward with the group while Mysterio is out and Escobar is going off to do his own thing but that would rely on Carlito stepping in as a new leader. Either way, Santos is truly on his own now.

For better or worse.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: