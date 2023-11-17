The women’s War Games match at Survivor Series is official

The show long storyline during Friday Night SmackDown this week centered around Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi getting a War Games match against the new Damage CTRL, assuming, of course, they could find a fourth for it.

Belair attempted to recruit Mia Yim and Zelina Vega, and both were taken out by Damage CTRL. The implication was clear — anyone in the building dumb enough to accept would be dealt with swiftly. That left Belair to implore Flair to make a call to someone who could help.

So she did.

They teased it out like maybe there wouldn’t be enough time for whoever she called to make it to the building but, of course, she made it with minutes to spare.

The Man.

Flair made clear beforehand that she knows what it’s like to blow up a friendship but if they have to go to war, they can unite against a common enemy. And that’s what they did, in a big brawl to end the show, and it’s what they’ll do again come Survivor Series on Nov. 25, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

The updated Survivor Series card: