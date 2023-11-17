The Street Profits get the next WWE tag team title shot

WWE utilized one of its most popular booking methods for finding the next top contender to a championship on Friday Night SmackDown this week, as a triple threat match was made to determine who will be next in line to challenge The Judgment Day for their tag team titles.

The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, and Pretty Deadly were chosen as the three teams to vie for top contender status.

And, perhaps not surprisingly, it was Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford who scored the pinfall victory over Ridge Holland to book their tickeet.

It only makes sense to have an up-and-coming stable, with the Profits, Bobby Lashley, and maybe B-Fab, kick up an issue with the more firmly established faction, The Judgment Day. This was always coming, it was just a matter of when.

Also noteworthy: BUTCH kicked Holland in the face to set up the finish to the match and the latter responded to it by pushing his partner away and storming off to end the segment. Worth keeping an eye on in the future!

