WWE Shop & the Rotunda family launch the Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection

After the tragic death of Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda back in August, WWE began donating the net proceeds from sale of Wyatt’s merchandise to the family he left behind, especially his four children — Knash, Hyrie, Cadyn, and Kendyl.

That effort looks to be continuing with the new Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection which launched today on WWE Shop:

Released in conjunction with the Rotunda family, Windham’s father Mike (who also wrestled as Irwin R. Schyster, aka IRS) talked to Forbes about how the collection will help keep his son’s legacy alive for WWE fans...

“I go do some autograph signings here and there and I’ve had so many people come up to my table supporting Windham with firefly shirts and guys with tattoos on their arms. It’s pretty cool. This is helpful, what WWE is doing to keep that spirit alive among the WWE Universe which will in turn keep Windham’s characters alive in their minds. It’s awesome what they’re doing.”

... and even more importantly for Bray’s children — especially Knash & Hyrie, his youngest with fiancee JoJo Offerman:

“Especially for Knash and Hyrie, this is important. Kendyl and Cadyn know who their dad is because they’re a little older, but you don’t remember everything when you’re 3 or 4 years old. With the stuff WWE is putting out there, they’ll be able to look back and see exactly who their dad was. It’s awesome that they’re going to get a chance to relive some of their moments that their dad did.”

Follow the buzzards and get yours here. Bray Wyatt Forever.