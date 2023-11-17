Big Time ratings for Becky Lynch’s historically terrible night on Celebrity Jeopardy!

As you’ve probably heard, Becky Lynch’s appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy! did not go well. Not only did she lose to MacCaulay Culkin and Rachel Dratch, but The Man set a new record for futility as she failed to provide any correct responses to the episode’s first 60 clues.

She had some fun with it though, and most importantly scored $30,000 for Connor’s Cure and pediatric cancer research.

Big Time Becks also helped score some big time ratings for ABC. The Nov. 15 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! she appeared on was watched by 4.2 million and did a .51 rating with 18-49 year olds. That’s up from the previous edition, which had 3.9 million viewers and a .43 in the key demo on Nov. 1. Lynch’s bad night was also the highest rated out of the seven Celebrity Jeopardy! episodes that have aired in its current season.

Even when she’s getting squashed, Becky’s a draw.