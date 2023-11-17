WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 17, 2023) with a live show emanating from Ford Center Evansville in Evansville, Indiana, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event scheduled for later this month near Chicago, Illinois.

Advertised for tonight: LA Knight’s feud with The Bloodline continues when he goes one-on-one with Jimmy Uso.

Also on the card: Solo Sikoa returns to WWE television after demolishing John Cena at Crown Jewel, there could be a women’s War Games match coming after Asuka turned on Bianca Belair to join up with Damage CTRL, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 17